Russia registers 28,948 new positive tests for COVID-19 over past day

Russia has registered 28,948 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 28,209 new cases confirmed one day ago, the federal response center said on Sunday, adding that the country's case total has topped 2.84 million.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 28,948 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 28,209 new cases confirmed one day ago, the federal response center said on Sunday, adding that the country's case total has topped 2.84 million. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,948 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,336 (18.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,848,377.

In Moscow, 7,263 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported on Sunday, an increase from the 6,459 positive tests registered one day ago. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,759 new cases, five more than the day before, and Moscow region with 1,539 new cases, up from 1,514 on Saturday.

The response center also reported 511 new coronavirus-related fatalities, a decrease from the 585 deaths reported the day before. As a result, Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 50,858. Additionally, 20,915 COVID-19 patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, bringing the total to 2,275,657. (ANI/Sputnik)

