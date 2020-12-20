Left Menu
Germany has not yet identified coronavirus mutation reported in Britain - minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in Britain, Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany," Spahn said, adding that all flights from the United Kingdom will be suspended from midnight. "But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

