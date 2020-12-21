Left Menu
France has joined the rank of countries which have suspended the traffic with the United Kingdom in the wake of the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:34 IST
France suspends arrivals from UK for 48 hours over coronavirus mutation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): France has joined the rank of countries which have suspended the traffic with the United Kingdom in the wake of the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday.

"Considering the new health risks and pending their assessment, all arrivals from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight [23:00 GMT] for 48 hours for all transport means," Castex said on Twitter.

According to the French prime minister, Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

