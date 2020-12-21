Left Menu
Majority of Australians willing to pay for early COVID-19 vaccine: Survey

A majority of Australians would pay to receive coronavirus vaccine early, a survey has found.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): A majority of Australians would pay to receive coronavirus vaccine early, a survey has found. The international survey, which was conducted by the Australian consultancy firm CT Group, found that 72 per cent of Australians were willing to take vaccines compared to 57 per cent of Americans.

Twelve per cent of Australians said they would pay to be vaccinated early at any price and 43 per cent said they would pay up to 170 Australian dollars (129 US dollars) to receive the shot early. The Australian government has repeatedly said that the vaccine will be free but will be rolled out in stages from March 2021 with the elderly, vulnerable and healthcare workers to be prioritized.

More than half of Australian respondents to the survey said that the vaccine should be optional compared to 40 per cent who want it to be compulsory. Only 43 per cent of Australians said they expect further waves of COVID-19 infections compared to 75 per cent in the US and 73 per cent in Britain.

"Australians have shown themselves to be able to work together during the pandemic, and pride in what's been achieved is high," Catherine Douglas, managing director of CT Group's Australian research and campaigns business, said on Monday. "They are cautiously supportive of the vaccine, but just want to be sure it's safe and effective before committing to taking it.

"But the research also clearly suggests people are not quite ready to return to doing things as they were pre-COVID." (ANI/Xinhua)

