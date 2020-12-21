PM Modi proposes library for traditional Buddhist literature, scriptures in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed to create a library of traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures adding that India would be happy to host the facility and provide appropriate resources for it. Speaking at the India-Japan Samwad Conference, the Prime Minister also thanked the Government of Japan for its "constant support to samwad".

"Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library of traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it," PM Modi said. Its (the library's) research mandate will also include examining how Buddha's message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges, PM Modi said further.

The Prime Minister said that the library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries. "It will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism," he added. Prime Minister Modi hailed the forum for the great work it has done to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. "Historically, lights of Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world," he said

"In this journey, Samwad has remained true to its fundamental objectives which include: to encourage dialogue and debate; to highlight our shared values; to carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges," Prime Minister Modi added. The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in 2015 at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.