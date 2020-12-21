Left Menu
Greek Prime Minister pledges to receive COVID-19 vaccine on first day of mass vaccination

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday that he will receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination campaign rolls out in the country.

21-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Athens [Greece], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday that he will receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination campaign rolls out in the country. "I have pledged to get the vaccine on the first day it becomes available in Greece," Mitsotakis said during a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as quoted by the Ekathimerini newspaper, adding that the vaccine has been approved by all the competent authorities.

According to the Prime Minister, with the start of the vaccination, the biggest challenge would be to convince the public that the vaccine is safe. In a bid to boost public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, as mass vaccination campaigns start across the world, several world leaders have been already vaccinated. Among the latest examples is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Saturday got vaccinated against the coronavirus disease with a Pfizer-BioNTech shot on a live TV broadcast. (ANI/Sputnik)

