Moscow expands entry ban list of EU representatives over Navalny-related sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday it was expanding the entry ban list of European Union's representatives in light of the sanctions introduced against Russian officials over their alleged involvement in the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:01 IST
Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Image Credit: ANI

The ministry slammed as "categorically unacceptable" the EU's "illegitimate restrictions" against the Russian officials. The countries that initiated the sanctions related to Navalny case have not yet shown any evidence either to Moscow or partners in the EU, the ministry went on to say.

"Taking into consideration the above-mentioned facts, the Russian side has decided to be guided by the principle of reciprocity and expand the response list of EU member states representatives who are banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. The list includes those involved in promoting anti-Russian sanction activities in the EU ... The Russian Foreign Ministry has submitted verbal notes to the heads of German, French and Swedish diplomatic missions, to brief them on this step. It also submitted notes to the Delegation of the European Union to Russia. We confirm that adequate response will be provided to further unfriendly steps by Western countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

