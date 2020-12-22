Malaysia reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,062 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 97,389. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 2,058 are local transmissions.

One new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 439. Another 911 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 79,304, or 81.4 percent of all cases. Of the remaining 17,646 active cases, 111 are being held in intensive care units and 51 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

