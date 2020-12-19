Attaching Abdullah's property by ED vindictive: CPI(M)

Senior CPI(M) leader and former legislator M Y Tarigami on Saturday said attaching the property of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is part of "vindictive politics" practised by the central government to "kill dissent and disagreement" across the country. The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of the former chief minister and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

"The media reports about ED attaching the property of Farooq Abdullah is nothing but a political vendetta as the BJP government has been unnerved by the support of people to Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) in the just-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls," Tarigami said in a statement here. PAGD is an alliance of seven mainstream parties including the National Conference, the PDP and the CPI(M), and is headed by Abdullah.

"Attaching the property of Farooq Abdullah is part of vindictive politics practised by the Central government to kill dissent and disagreement across the country and the present case has surfaced at a time when the DDC polls have just concluded," the CPI(M) leader said. He said the BJP government must realise the dangers of "witch-hunting and intimidation" and desist from "vindictive designs".

"It is time for secular democratic forces across the country to raise their voice against such designs of the BJP government," Tarigami said.