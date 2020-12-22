Left Menu
Killing of Karima Baloch is part of brutal acts to crush Baloch Freedom struggle: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the unscrupulous killing of Karima Mehrab Baloch, former chairperson of Baloch Students Organization, leader of Baloch National Movement (BNM) and Baloch rights activist in Toronto, Canada.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:48 IST
MQM leader Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the unscrupulous killing of Karima Mehrab Baloch, former chairperson of Baloch Students Organization, leader of Baloch National Movement (BNM) and Baloch rights activist in Toronto, Canada. In his statement, he said that according to the statement issued by the Toronto police, Karima Baloch had been missing since 3 pm on Sunday and the police were searching for her on the report of her disappearance.

Today, her body was found which was confirmed by her family too, he said. Karima Baloch, who escaped Pakistan in 2016 to take refuge in Canada, was found dead at Harbourfront on Monday. The police found her body drowned off an island just near Toronto's lakeshore.

Karima had been a harsh critic of ex-Pakistan Army officers settling down in Canada and was one of the most vocal proponents of Balochistan's independence from the Pakistani occupation. She was a courageous woman and a thorn in the side of ISI operatives in Canada. Hussain strongly condemned the unscrupulous killing of Karima Baloch and said that this killing was part of the brutal acts which has now spread to other countries beyond Pakistan carried out to crush the struggle for the independence of the Balochs.

Citing a similar example, he said that Sajid Hassan, a Baloch journalist, was also abducted and killed in Sweden in March this year. His tortured body was also found there by a riverbank and today a Baloch daughter Karima Mehrab Baloch has been kidnapped and killed which deserves the highest condemnation. Altaf Hussain appealed to the Government of Canada to conduct a high-level investigation into the abduction and brutal murder of Karima Mehrab Baloch and to arrest the killers as soon as possible.

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr and all the freedom fighters fighting for Baloch rights over the unscrupulous killing of Karima Mehrab Baloch, Altaf Hussain said, "I and all MQM workers share in the grief over this tragedy". (ANI)

