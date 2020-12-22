Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan has more illegal housing societies than legal ones, reveal govt documents

There are more illegal housing societies in Pakistan than legal ones with over 69 per cent of the country's housing societies not being registered, government documents reveal.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST
Pakistan has more illegal housing societies than legal ones, reveal govt documents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There are more illegal housing societies in Pakistan than legal ones with over 69 per cent of the country's housing societies not being registered, government documents reveal. According to official documents, around 6,000 out of total of 8,767 housing societies have not been registered with the concerned institutions. These 6,000 housing societies have been made on bogus papers or their papers are incomplete, reported Geo News.

Despite the size of the real estate market being estimated to around Rs 15-20 trillion, only 2,767 houses are legally registered with the concerned institutions in the country Furthermore, over 4,000 fraud and corruption cases are registered against 500 societies in Pakistan, which amount to over Rs 300 billion.

Earlier in September, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, had announced a "major crack down" on all illegal housing societies that engaged in hoodwinking expatriates. Bukhari said the crackdown was aimed at "all illegal housing societies selling to Overseas Pakistanis through external channels", such as expos, as well as digital and overseas offices, and promising them fake investment opportunities, reported Geo News. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LIC requests Karnataka govt to retain it as implementing agency for Bhagyalakshmi

The Life Insurance Corporation LIC on Tuesday has requested the Karnataka government to retain the corporation as the implementing agency for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme provides financial security to the girl child o...

European medicines regulator says cyberattack limited to one IT application

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that its investigation into a cyberattack had shown the data breach was limited to one IT application.Data related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines was the target of a cyberattack earlier this...

Romanian president asks finance minister Citu to form government

Romanias centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government able to shore up public finances and boost investment.Citus centrist Liberals, who have ruled for the past ...

Man arrested in Odisha for posting morphed photos of minor girl on social media

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of posting morphed photos of a minor girl on social media, a police officer said. The accused, a resident of Samantarapur village in Jajpur district, had befriended the 17-year-old girl on social med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020