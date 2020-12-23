Amid political chaos, Pak Senate session on Dec 30th

Amid political turmoil, Pakistan Senate will convene a session on December 30 after the opposition threatened to resign from Parliament. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani decided to convene the session of the Upper House on December 30, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the opposition parties on December 16 had submitted a requisition notice to the Senate Secretariat seeking a session of the House to take up a number of crucial political matters, which was returned by it. The opposition submitted a fresh requisition on Monday to discuss harassment by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), electricity and gas crises along with the reported arrest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers in the recently concluded Gilgit-Baltistan elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The move to requisition the Senate session was initiated by Pakistan Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla who had levelled charges against NAB of committing serious human rights violations and vowed to get it included among the internationally blacklisted organisations, reported Dawn. He had claimed that a number of people had either died in NAB custody or committed suicide after receiving notices from the accountability watchdog and announced that the Senate would now hold NAB accountable for the first time in the country's history.

The session is expected to be stormy as it is taking place amidst heightened political temperature in the backdrop of the opposition's anti-government rallies held by PDM across Pakistan since October 16. In the past months, Imran Khan has stepped up efforts to silence the voice of PDM along with thousands of people who criticised the government. (ANI)