Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pushpa Kumar Dahal replaces Nepal PM Oli as parliamentary party leader of ruling NCP

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Wednesday replaced KP Sharma Oli as parliamentary leader of the ruling NCP in Parliament. A meeting of the Dahal-Nepal faction today afternoon chose Dahal as the party's leader unanimously.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:42 IST
Pushpa Kumar Dahal replaces Nepal PM Oli as parliamentary party leader of ruling NCP
Nepal Communist Party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Wednesday replaced KP Sharma Oli as parliamentary leader of the ruling NCP in Parliament. A meeting of the Dahal-Nepal faction today afternoon chose Dahal as the party's leader unanimously. This comes after the Dahal and KP Oli faction in the ruling party on Tuesday convened two separate meetings of the Central Working Committee. The Dahal faction, which had a majority on basis of the number of Central Committee Members expelled Oli from the post of chairman while taking disciplinary action.

The faction led by Oli has claimed that a working committee meeting that isn't attended by the party secretary cannot be considered legitimate. The developments come after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament last week at Oli's recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

Seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President. Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament, deeming it unconstitutional.

Oli has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. Apart from the political sides of things, Dahal on Tuesday had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Nepal caretaker Oli's move to dissolve the Parliament. Earlier today, Nepal Supreme Court sent the writ petitions against President Bhandari's decision to dissolve the Parliament to a Constitutional Bench of 5 members which will start its hearing from Friday.

This comes after the bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana heard writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. A total of 12 writ petitions have been filed in the Apex Court out of which the hearing of 11 petitions are scheduled to begin from today, while one is scheduled for Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves merger of four government film media units with NFDC

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved merger four of its film media units - Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Childrens Film Society with the National Film Development Corporation NFDC Lt...

Turkey's president slams European court for Demirtas ruling

Turkeys president on Wednesday accused the European Court of Human Rights of defending a terrorist after it ruled that Turkey must immediately release from prison a prominent Kurdish politician. Speaking to his ruling partys lawmakers, Pres...

North Orissa University renamed after Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

The Odisha government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government will expedite development works for the varsity lib...

Infosys shares gain nearly 3 pc after Daimler deal

Shares of Infosys closed with nearly 3 per cent gains on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. The stock jumped 2.64 per cent to clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020