New mutated coronavirus linked to South Africa, says British Health Secretary

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday said that the new mutated coronavirus variant found in Britain is linked to South Africa in a media briefing.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:22 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday said that the new mutated coronavirus variant found in Britain is linked to South Africa in a media briefing. "A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases is linked to South Africa," said Hancock.

It has been discovered in two people in the UK thought to be contacts of those who travelled between the two countries in the last few weeks. "Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," added Hancock.

The newly mutated virus has enforced new tighter restrictions as it is 70 per cent more transmissible. "This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant has been discovered in the UK," he said.

The new strain has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa in Britain. Other countries too have closed their borders to both Britain and South Africa in lieu of the identification of the new, fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus. (ANI)

