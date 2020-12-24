Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maryam to address rally on Benazir's death anniversary

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:02 IST
Maryam to address rally on Benazir's death anniversary
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The PPP will hold a rally on Dec 27 in Garhi Khuda Bux as part of its annual commemoration of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. PPP Chairman Bilawal had also previously invited leaders of the PDM to attend the event.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will go to Larkana to attend the 13th death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Garhi Khuda Buksh, reported ARY News. The senior party leaders will also be present at the gathering on December 27, said the sources.

PPP and PML-N are part of the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country. Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keep an eye on activities of middlemen during paddy procurement: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials across districts to keep an eye on activities of middlemen during the ongoing paddy procurement in the state and ensure that farmers are paid within 72 hours. Adityana...

Mobile app launched to identify, geotag insanitary latrines, manual scavengers

A mobile application to identify and geotag insanitary latrines and manual scavengers was launched by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday. He urged all citizens to download the app, Swachhata Ab...

Shah to visit Assam, Manipur during weekend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two- day visit to Assam and Manipur from December 26 during which he will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 namghars or Vais...

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020