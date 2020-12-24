Maryam to address rally on Benazir's death anniversary

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The PPP will hold a rally on Dec 27 in Garhi Khuda Bux as part of its annual commemoration of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. PPP Chairman Bilawal had also previously invited leaders of the PDM to attend the event.

PPP and PML-N are part of the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country. Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)