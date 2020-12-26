Serial blasts hit Kabul

Another explosion rocked the capital of Kabul on Saturday. The blast was reported in the Dehbori area in Kabul PD-3. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is the third explosion of today. Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of PD6 and in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in Kabul. Three persons have been wounded in the blasts. No group has so far claimed responsibility for these blasts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)