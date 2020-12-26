Left Menu
Four explosions rock Kabul; 2 security personnel killed, 6 injured

Four explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday, killing two security forces members and injuring six others, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday, killing two security forces members and injuring six others, Tolo News reported. The blasts, which occurred within three hours, caused panic among the people who have been witnessing similar incidents nearly every day over the last few weeks, Tolo News reported.

The first explosion happened at around 7:02 am (local time) on Saturday morning in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in Kabul's PD8, leaving no casualties, according to police. The incident was a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast, police said. The second explosion took place in the west of Kabul at around 7:05 am in which a magnetic IED blast targeted a vehicle carrying a senior official from the VIP protection unit, police said.

According to police, two police force members were wounded in the blast. The third explosion that occurred in the Deh Sabz area in the east of Kabul, was a roadside bomb blast, targetting a police vehicle in which three security force members were wounded, police said.

The fourth blast occurred in the Deh Bori area in the west of Kabul at around 9:05 am in which a police vehicle was targeted, police said. Photos on social media show that some houses and shops have been damaged in the explosion in the Deh Bori area.

The increase in blasts and violence in various parts of the country come amidst peace efforts. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

