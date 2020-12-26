COVID-19 cases reach 51,845 in Afghanistan with 83 new infections

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 51,847, including 7,950 active cases. A total of 978 COVID-19 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Ten patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 2,158 since February, the statement added. Some 260 new recoveries were recorded since early Friday.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be much higher than the official figures, as scores of patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them. (ANI/Xinhua)