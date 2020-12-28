Left Menu
Magnetic IED blast in Kabul, no casualties

A magnet-attached improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Kolola Poshta area in Kabul's PD4 on Monday morning, the police said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A magnet-attached improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Kolola Poshta area in Kabul's PD4 on Monday morning, the police said. No casualties have been reported, Tolo News reported quoting the police.

"A magnetic IED blast targeted a security forces vehicle in Kolola Poshta area in Kabul's PD4," the police said. The blast came days after four explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday, killing four people including two security forces members and injuring six others, Tolo News reported.

The blasts, which occurred within three hours, caused panic among the people who have been witnessing similar incidents nearly every day over the last few weeks, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

