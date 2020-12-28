Left Menu
Russia records 27,787 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 27,787 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,284 the day before, bringing the total to 3,078,035, the federal response centre said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 27,787 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,284 the day before, bringing the total to 3,078,035, the federal response centre said on Monday. "Over the past 24 hours, 27,787 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 84 regions, including 3,748 cases (13.5 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,078,035, with the rate of increase at 0.9 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 6,253 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,620 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,748 cases, down from 3,761 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,606 new cases, down from 1,609 the day before. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response centre reported 487 coronavirus fatalities, down from 551 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 55,265.

Total recoveries count 2,471,309 after 20,480 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,390 the day before. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 89.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 660,009 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

