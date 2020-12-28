PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls meeting on January 1 to decide future strategy

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the next meeting of the leadership of the alliance will be held on January 1 in Lahore to formulate its future strategy. PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of no resignation, it has announced a long march.

Citing the sources, Geo News reported that the opposition will meet at the residence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind, scheduled for 1 pm. The meeting will be held to decide the future strategy of the PDM including resignations of lawmakers, and the issue of the long march.

On Sunday, PDM leaders addressed a large gathering in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The PDM is leading a rally against Prime Minister Khan-led government, to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)