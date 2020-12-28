UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sputnik, Johnson said this after holding a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Just spoken with @eucopresident Charles Michel. I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals," Johnson in a tweet. He added, "We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change."

Michel said that the EU and the UK should consider broadening their future cooperation to include pandemics, climate and foreign policy. "Looking forward to cooperate on COVID, a possible Treaty on pandemics; climate ahead of COP26 and foreign policy issues as allies sharing common values," he tweeted.

London and Brussels clinched a post-Brexit deal last Thursday -- which was a week before the transition period was about to expire. It still needs the approval of the European Council, the European Parliament and the UK lawmakers. (ANI)