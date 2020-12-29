Left Menu
Russia registers 27,002 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 27,002 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,787 the day before, bringing the total to 3,105,037, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.

29-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 27,002 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,787 the day before, bringing the total to 3,105,037, the federal response centre said on Tuesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 27,002 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 3,915 cases (14.5 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,105,037, with the rate of increase at 0.9 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 5,641 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,253 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,757 cases, up from 3,748 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,547 new cases, down from 1,606 the day before. The response center reported 562 coronavirus fatalities, up from 487 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 55,827.

Total recoveries count 2,496,183 after 24,874 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 20,480 the day before. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 89.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 662,615 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

