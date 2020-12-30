Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 pc Chinese companies with military ties included in major global indices: US State Department

At least 70 per cent of Chinese companies with ties to the Chinese military have affiliates whose securities are included in major stock indices, said State Department, adding that these companies are involved in civilian and military production with money from the US investors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:56 IST
70 pc Chinese companies with military ties included in major global indices: US State Department
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 70 per cent of Chinese companies with ties to the Chinese military have affiliates whose securities are included in major stock indices, said State Department, adding that these companies are involved in civilian and military production with money from the US investors. As of June 22 out of 31 firms with Chinese military ties had at least 68 distinct affiliated companies whose shares were included on major benchmarks, South China Morning Post reported citing State Department.

"The Chinese Communist Party's threat to American national security extends into our financial markets and impacts American investors," the State Department said in a fact report early this month. "Many major stock and bond indices developed by index providers like MSCI and FTSE include malign People's Republic of China (PRC) companies, listed on the Department of Commerce Entity List and/or the Department of Defense List of Communist Chinese military companies," it added.

The State Department said that China National Chemical Corporation and China Communications Construction Company were among the 22 firms that have affiliates included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, FTSE Emerging Index and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index. On November 12, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order that prohibits Americans from investing in these 31 firms beginning on January 11 next year.

Earlier this month, Washington added another four companies to the blacklist, including China's top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation. The State Department had also said at least 13 Chinese firms previously added to the US Commerce Department's entity list or the blacklist had affiliates or parent companies included in MSCI or FTSE Russell stock indices. The entity list prohibits the export of protected US technology to designated companies without first obtaining a licence from the US government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disappointed not to get three points from Aston Villa game: Azpilicueta

Chelseas Cesar Azpilicueta said the team is disappointed over being unable to secure all three points from the game against Aston Villa. Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in Premier League on Monday. Before this, Chelsea had...

Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. Dickson Yeo, a Singapore citize...

India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths

India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 2,62,272 ...

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020