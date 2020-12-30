Bangladesh's COVID-19 count rises to 512,496

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,235 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 512,496 and the death toll at 7,531, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 15,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 456,070 including 1,507 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.47 percent and the current recovery rate is 88.99 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)