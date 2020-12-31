Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashville bomber's girlfriend told police he was 'building bombs' in his RV

The girlfriend of the man who set off an explosion in downtown Nashville had told police more than a year ago that he was building bombs in his recreational vehicle, documents published by the city's police department showed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:31 IST
Nashville bomber's girlfriend told police he was 'building bombs' in his RV
The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified a suspected vehicle and is now trying to gather information about it. (Photo Credit: Metro Nashville PD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The girlfriend of the man who set off an explosion in downtown Nashville had told police more than a year ago that he was building bombs in his recreational vehicle, documents published by the city's police department showed. "On August 21, 2019, police responded to a call for service," said a report filed at the time of the incident and published by the Nashville Police Department on Wednesday. "During the incident Op 1 (Pamela Perry) made statements that her boyfriend (Anthony Warner) was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."

Investigators on Monday confirmed that the 63-year-old suspect's remains were found at the scene of the blast. In a statement accompanying the report, the police department defended its response to the incident involving the girlfriend, saying they had asked the FBI to check its databases and determine whether Warner had any military connections or posed any known threat.

The FBI reported back that they found no records on Warner at all, the police statement said. "At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken," the statement added.

In total, three people suffered injuries as a result of the blast, which investigators have said was "intentional." (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020