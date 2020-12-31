Left Menu
Development News Edition

California confirms first case of new coronavirus strain

Health officials in the US state of California have confirmed a first case of the new mutated coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

ANI | California | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:32 IST
California confirms first case of new coronavirus strain
Representative iamge. Image Credit: ANI

Health officials in the US state of California have confirmed a first case of the new mutated coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Governor Gavin Newsom said. "Just an hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain has been identified here in the state of California, in southern California," Newsom said in a virtual discussion with top US health official Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

Fauci said Californians should not feel odd about the discovery of the new strain and added that more cases are expected to be identified in other US states. Fauci also said US health officials still believe coronavirus vaccines will work against the new strain. Health officials in the state of Colorado have confirmed one case of the new strain and suspect they have a second patient who likely is infected with the new strain as well.

Earlier in December, the UK authorities announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020