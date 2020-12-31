Left Menu
Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka provided consular assistance

Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka on the charge of poaching in Sri Lankan waters have been provided consular assistance by Indian consulate general in Jaffna, the Indian High Commission said on Thursday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:47 IST
The high commission said they are working with the Sri Lankan government for the early release of the fishermen.. Image Credit: ANI

"HCI& @CGJaffna have provided Consular Access to Indian fishermen who are apprehended in Sri Lanka and extended all possible support to them. They were given essential daily use items and offered legal and other forms of assistance. We are working with GOSL towards their early release," the high commission tweeted. This comes a day after India and Sri Lanka held a meeting of the joint working group on fisheries through virtual mode, during which the entire gamut of issues related to fishermen and fishing boats were discussed.

India on Wednesday called on Sri Lanka to ensure the early release of 40 fishermen. According to a statement by Ministry of Fisheries, the Indian side also reiterated the need for releasing all fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody in line with the commitment given by Sri Lankan President during his state visit to India in November 2019.

Earlier this year, during the virtual bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa held on September 26, both leaders agreed to "continue engagement to address the issues related to fishermen through regular consultation and bilateral channels." (ANI)

