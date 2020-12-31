Lithuania allows flights from UK from January 1, says Foreign Ministry

Vilnius [Lithuania], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Lithuanian government decided to lift the ban on receiving flights from the UK from January 1, 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The Baltic states, which unanimously introduced a ban on flights from Britain, also unanimously lifted it," the ministry said.

"The governments of Latvia and Estonia have decided to resume flights from the UK," the ministry quoted Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as saying. Air traffic with the UK will be resumed, but those arriving in Lithuania must pass a COVID-19 test no later than 48 hours before departure and it must be negative, otherwise, they will be isolated for ten days.

France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria also announced the resumption of flights to the UK. Other countries are planning to do so just after the New Year celebrations. (ANI/Sputnik)