Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon [Myanmar], December 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an announcement to extend the effective period for temporary measures to prevent importation of COVID-19 to the country through air travel which will end on Thursday night.

The measures will continue to be extended as the infection of the disease remains increasing in most of the countries and regions, the statement said. Discussions are being carried out among relevant ministries for the phase-by-phase resumption of international commercial flights in line with healthcare standard procedures depending on the situation on the disease, the statement added.

As of late Wednesday, Myanmar has reported 123,470 COVID-19 infection cases with 2,664 deaths, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. (ANI/Xinhua)