Left Menu
Development News Edition

PML-N 'lions' not scared by Khawaja Asif's arrest, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan

The "lions" of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) are not scared by the arrest of Khawaja Asif, party vice president Maryam Nawaz has said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:16 IST
PML-N 'lions' not scared by Khawaja Asif's arrest, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

The "lions" of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) are not scared by the arrest of Khawaja Asif, party vice president Maryam Nawaz has said. "If you (Imran Khan) think Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N will be scared, then that is your delusion," Maryam said at a workers' convention in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The News International quoted her saying that if he (the prime minister) thinks that the "lions of the Muslim League would be scared", "Listen here! Every act of oppression strengthens me." The report said the PML-N leader referred to accusations against Nawaz Sharif and said, he was "accused of treason, fatwas were issued," but people "threw the accusations against Nawaz Sharif in the trash".

On Tuesday PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad over allegations of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income. Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced earlier that PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.

Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties, and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court. The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption, and dominance of the Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of PM Imran Khan by January 31 and has announced a long march if he does not resign. The PDM has organised six rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020