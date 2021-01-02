Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland takes up seat on UN Security Council

Ireland took up its seat as an elected member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a two-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021, said the country's Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:45 IST
Ireland takes up seat on UN Security Council
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dublin [Ireland], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Ireland took up its seat as an elected member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a two-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021, said the country's Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday. "Support for the United Nations is a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy," said the department in a statement posted on its website, adding that "Over the coming two years, Ireland will have the opportunity to make a contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security."

"Ireland is ready to take this opportunity to engage the Council membership and wider international community on critical aspects of international peace and security, in line with Ireland's principled, consistent and independent foreign policy," it noted. Earlier in the day, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin issued a statement welcoming Ireland taking up its seat on the UN Security Council.

"It is an enormous responsibility and honour to serve (the UN Security Council) for the next two years," he said, adding that "When we stood for election we promised to bring the values of empathy, partnership and independence to bear. They will guide our work now." He also said that Ireland will act fairly and independently in the task of supporting and promoting international peace and security.

Commenting on the event, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Ireland takes its seat on the UN Security Council at "a very challenging time" but it is determined to play its part to build the trust and political will necessary to achieve progress in even the most intractable conflicts. The UN Security Council has five permanent members, namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The council also has ten non-permanent members which are elected by the United Nations General Assembly for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, with five replacements each year.

The main difference between a permanent member and a non-permanent member is that the former has a veto power while the latter does not. Since joining the UN in 1955, Ireland has previously served on the UN Security Council three times, said the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE in a Friday report.

Ireland will serve as Presidency of the UN Security Council in September 2021, according to the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs. To mark Ireland's new role on the UN Security Council, the UN flag has been flown at Leinster House, the seat of the two houses of the Irish Parliament in Dublin, alongside the Irish national flag. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik. In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches as part of the Federal S...

Brazil registers 462 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Sao Paulo Brazil, January 2 ANIXinhua Brazils COVID-19 death toll totalled 195,411 after 462 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Friday. Meanwhile, tests detected 24,605 new cases, bringing its total to 7,70...

5.1-magnitude quake hits Russia's Gedzhukh

Moscow Russia, January 2 ANISputnik An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 7 km SW of Gedzhukh, Russia at 0105 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42...

Ind vs Aus: Warner under no pressure despite hosts' batting woes

Australia opener David Warner on Saturday asserted that there will always be some pressure when playing against India but dismissed the idea of him being under pressure to perform following the hosts dismal run with the bat in the ongoing T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021