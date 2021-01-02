Left Menu
Taliban kidnap 45 bus passengers in Western Afghanistan

ANI | Herat | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Taliban have abducted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Saturday, Sputnik reported citing Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News. According to the report, 45 passengers have been kidnapped by the terrorist group.

The attack unfolded around 7 am local time. "A group of armed insurgents intercepted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Childokhtaran area along the Herat city-Turghundi highway at about 07:00 am (local time) and took it to an unknown location," Lal Mohammad Omarzai who serves as the district chief for Rubat-e-Sangi district told Xinhua.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

