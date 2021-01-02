3 policemen, 2 civilians wounded in Jalalabad blast: Report
Three policemen and two civilians were wounded in a blast in Jalalabad city on Saturday, the provincial police spokesperson Farid Khan told Tolo NewsANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:42 IST
The explosion targeted a police vehicle in the city of Jalalabad Nangarhar province, this afternoon.
No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)