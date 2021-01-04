Sindhis, Balochs unite to demand justice for Karima, expose Pak's brutality

As anger over the mysterious death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch -- who died under mysterious circumstances in Toronto -- continues to rise, Sindhis and Balochs have joined hands demanding an independent and thorough investigation into her death while highlighting the oppressive policies of Pakistan in Balochistan. For this purpose, the Sindhi Baloch Forum (SBF) will be organising a webinar to put pressure on international organisations over the rise in killings of Baloch activists and their safety abroad and also exposing Pakistan's brutality and gross human rights violation in Balochistan.

"The Sindhi Baloch Forum (SBF) will be convening a webinar to pay homage to the prominent human rights defender and political activist Karima Baloch who recently died in mysterious circumstances in the Canadian city of Toronto on 22 December 2020. The SBF has expressed serious concern over the death of Karima and has demanded an independent and thorough investigation of the matter," Balochistan Affairs reported. "The SBF webinar will bring together an esteemed panel of Sindhi and Baloch human rights defenders and scholars on Saturday 16 January 2021 to remember the brave and courageous daughter of Balochistan," it added.

Details regarding the participants in the webinar are to be published. Karima, a prominent Baloch voice, went missing last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto.

The Baloch activists' death has also sparked protests across Europe and North America as the Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate. Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Requesting the United Nations to intervene, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people". In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC executive president, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police." (ANI)