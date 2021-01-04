Argentina reports 5,884 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 5,884 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, taking the national count to 1,640,718, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry also reported 107 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,482.

There are 144,276 active cases in the country and 3,433 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units, it said. The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

