Pakistani political leaders slam Imran Khan govt over killing of coal miners in Balochistan

After 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, leaders of various political parties in Pakistan condemned the incident and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to take effective steps to provide security to coal mine workers.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

After 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, leaders of various political parties in Pakistan condemned the incident and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to take effective steps to provide security to coal mine workers. Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as saying that the incident was intolerable and demanded the government to provide compensation to the families of the victims, reported Dawn.

Dawn quoted ANP president as saying that the terrorists have no religion as they are enemies of humanity and deserved to be eradicated once for all and said, "Had the government implemented the National Action Plan, such acts of terrorism would have been controlled." The ANP chief said his party had warned the government about regrouping of terrorists in the country as the incidents of terrorism were taking place frequently in different areas but the rulers were least bothered to take steps for maintenance of peace.

Meanwhile, QWP chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said the government focused its attention on victimisation of opposition leaders and was least bothered to fulfill its responsibilities, and added that the PTI government failed to keep its promises, reported Dawn. He further said the massive public gatherings of the opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - had baffled the rulers due to which they were sparing no time to create problems for the alliance of opposition parties, as it was government's prime duty to protect lives, honour and properties of the citizens.

The QWP chief also targeted the government's failure to serve people as price hikes and joblessness was rampant while the rulers were unable to devise an effective plan to overcome inflation. He asked government to take pragmatic steps to protect people and control inflation and unemployment. On Sunday, 11 coal miners, all members of the minority Hazara Shia community, were kidnapped and reportedly killed in Mach town in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The men were abducted at gunpoint and then taken to a secluded area in the nearby hills where they were attacked, according to various accounts. It is believed they were kidnapped from their hostel located near a mine where they worked. A video has gone viral of the incident, in which shows many miners, with their hands tied up, lying in the pools of blood. According to the report, they were either shot or had their throats slit after they were taken to the nearby hills.

Pakistan is a well-known perpetrator of such human rights violations. On several occasions, it has promised to safeguard the interest of minority communities in the nation. However, continuing attacks on minorities narrate a different story. (ANI)

