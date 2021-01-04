Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK judge rejects US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States request to extradite WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:56 IST
UK judge rejects US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange. Image Credit: ANI

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States request to extradite WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange. UK District Judge Vanessa Baraitser indicated that extradition would have a harmful effect on Assange's mental health and said she ruled against the US request due to fears that the whistleblower has a high risk of committing suicide as a result, Sputnik reported.

Assange is wanted in the US on the charges of conspiring with Chelsea Manning, an American activist and whistleblower, to commit computer intrusion into the Department of Defence network to steal classified documents, namely Afghan and Iraq war logs and secret Department of State cables. Assange is also facing 17 charges under the US espionage Act 1975 in connection with his release of the logs and cables. If proven guilty on all counts, Assange would face a sentence of up to 175 years.

Several witnesses indicated that Assange's prison conditions put him at high risk for depression and suicide. Psychiatrist Michael Kopelman, who also testified in court, claimed that a razor blade was found hidden in Assange's cell, adding that his patient was engaged in thinking about ways of ending his own life.

Assange was taken to prison in April 2019 after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had lived for years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apollo launches North India's first state-of-the-art IVF Centre in Noida

Apollo Fertility, a part of the Apollo Health Lifestyle and Apollo Hospitals group, announced its expansion into Northern India with the establishment of its first, state-of-the-art standalone fertility centre in Noida bringing a ray of h...

Egypt eyes slow return for tourism after revenues dive in 2020

Egypts tourism sector is eying a gradual recovery after revenues plunged by nearly 70 to 4 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism minister and travel companies said. The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 mi...

Petition filed in SC seeking contempt of Court proceedings against RBI Governor

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt of Court proceedings and punish the Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, and officials concerned of the State Bank of India SBI for allegedly ...

WikiLeaks founder Assange can't be extradited from UK to US, British judge rules

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States request to extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges on mental health grounds, saying his extradition would be oppressive. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021