Covid-19: Bulgaria reports 4 cases of side effects from Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Four Bulgarians vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine developed mild to moderate side effects, Bulgarian Drug Agency executive director Bogdan Kirilov said on Monday.

Updated: 04-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Sofia [Bulgaria], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Four Bulgarians vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine developed mild to moderate side effects, Bulgarian Drug Agency executive director Bogdan Kirilov said on Monday. Bulgaria's vaccination campaign began on December 27 among the priority group including medical workers. By Monday, nearly 5,000 people had been inoculated.

"Side effects ranged from mild to moderate. The persons who experienced them have already recovered," Kirilov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. According to the official, the side effects included two cases of pain, one case of dizziness and one case of insignificant temperature rise.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria received the second shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, consisting of 25,000 doses. According to Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, the mass vaccination in Bulgaria would likely begin sometime in the February-March period. (ANI/Sputnik)

