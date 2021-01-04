"Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart," says Zambia's Coach Sredojevic

Even after leaving over three years ago the head coach of the national football team of Zambia, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says that he holds Uganda and its football dearly, according to a report by Goal.

Micho who reportedly leads against the Cranes in the match in a pre-African Nations Championship said, "Uganda, Ugandans and Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart. I am so happy that football in Uganda has moved seven miles into the bright future".

Talking about the match Championship, he said, "monday is a check-up for both Cranes and Chipolopolo and nothing else. I have the highest degree of respect for Johnathan McKinstry [Uganda current coach], his technical team and equally for the players led by veteran Tony Mawejje. It is a perfect balance between maturity, seniority, experience and young upcoming players that have a bright future ahead of them."

The Zambian Coach further stated he would be striving to register a win against despite his love.

"It is emotional reunification for me with Uganda that I need to go over as professional and look at my team to get good performance and result while we both prepare for upcoming Chan," Micho continued. "Let football be the winner."

However, Johnathan McKinstry, the head coach of the Uganda National Team talked about the significance of the competition saying he would face his old friend in the match.

"We feel the value of the tournament and getting used to the conditions here in Cameroon," McKinstry said. "Our first game against Cameroon was a great opportunity for us physically to test our players and also tactically. All players stepping out on the field are playing for their places on the Chan squad. They are not treating them as friendly matches but preparatory matches."

The game is reportedly the second one in practice for Chan for both Zambia and Uganda.