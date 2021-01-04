Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart," says Zambia's Coach Sredojevic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:56 IST
"Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart," says Zambia's Coach Sredojevic
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialFUFA)

Even after leaving over three years ago the head coach of the national football team of Zambia, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says that he holds Uganda and its football dearly, according to a report by Goal.

Micho who reportedly leads against the Cranes in the match in a pre-African Nations Championship said, "Uganda, Ugandans and Ugandan football with Cranes live actively in a special suite of my heart. I am so happy that football in Uganda has moved seven miles into the bright future".

Talking about the match Championship, he said, "monday is a check-up for both Cranes and Chipolopolo and nothing else. I have the highest degree of respect for Johnathan McKinstry [Uganda current coach], his technical team and equally for the players led by veteran Tony Mawejje. It is a perfect balance between maturity, seniority, experience and young upcoming players that have a bright future ahead of them."

The Zambian Coach further stated he would be striving to register a win against despite his love.

"It is emotional reunification for me with Uganda that I need to go over as professional and look at my team to get good performance and result while we both prepare for upcoming Chan," Micho continued. "Let football be the winner."

However, Johnathan McKinstry, the head coach of the Uganda National Team talked about the significance of the competition saying he would face his old friend in the match.

"We feel the value of the tournament and getting used to the conditions here in Cameroon," McKinstry said. "Our first game against Cameroon was a great opportunity for us physically to test our players and also tactically. All players stepping out on the field are playing for their places on the Chan squad. They are not treating them as friendly matches but preparatory matches."

The game is reportedly the second one in practice for Chan for both Zambia and Uganda.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK reports record 58,784 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday....

CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex bodys infrastr...

Left home with Muslim man as atmosphere not conducive for study, woman tells court; agrees to return

A woman who had allegedly eloped with a Muslim man as the environment at home was not conducive to study, told Delhi High Court on Monday that she was ready to return home after the parents assured that they would respect her wishes. A benc...

'It was govt failure': Hazaras protest against targeted killing of 11 coal miners in Balochistan

Pakistan ethnic Hazara community protested against the killing of coal miners in the targeted attack in Balochistan and refused to bury their remains until the government meets their demands. Hundreds of protestors assembled on a highway in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021