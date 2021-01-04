Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia confirms first case of UK-linked coronavirus strain

Georgia has confirmed the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 that was identified in the United Kingdom, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of the Georgian Health Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:28 IST
Georgia confirms first case of UK-linked coronavirus strain
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Georgia has confirmed the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 that was identified in the United Kingdom, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of the Georgian Health Ministry said on Monday. "Lugar laboratory of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health has completed a genetic analysis of the detected samples to determine the presence of a new 'British' coronavirus strain in the country. In total, the study included three suspicious cases. In two cases, the existence of this strain was not established. In the third sample taken in December, a mutation similar to the gene of the new 'British' strain was confirmed," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the patient is a man over 50 and his condition is satisfactory. He is in isolation. All the persons, who were in contact with him, have been identified. The man arrived in Georgia from another country and has already returned back there. He has not visited the UK. In December, the UK announced that the new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Soccer-Lampard happy to see more British managers in Premier League

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...

Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Two men were nabbed here inMaharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver andtwo bullets, a crime branch official saidThe firearm was recovered during a raid conducted bycrime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrialar...

Bharat Biotech MD questions experts' silence over UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Coming down heavily on critics expressing doubts about the Bharat Biotechs indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, the Hyderabad-based biotech majors managing director Dr Krishna Ella on Monday slammed the critics for targeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021