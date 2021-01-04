Left Menu
UN chief condemns killing of 11 coal miners in Balochistan

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province and urged Pakistan to bring perpetrators of the terrorist act to justice.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:52 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province and urged Pakistan to bring perpetrators of the terrorist act to justice. In a statement, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said Guterres trusts that Pakistan will bring perpetrators of the terrorist act to justice.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemn s the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan yesterday. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the people and government of Pakistan," the statement read. "He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice," it added.

Eleven coal miners, all members of the minority Hazara Shia community, were kidnapped and reportedly killed in Machh town in here on Sunday. The men were abducted at gunpoint and then taken to a secluded area in the nearby hills where they were attacked, according to various accounts. It is believed they were kidnapped from their hostel located near a mine where they worked.

Islamic State has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Ethnic Hazaras have been long persecuted in Pakistan for their faith, facing targeted attacks and large scale bombing that has killed hundreds in the last two decades. (ANI)

