Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger announces 3-day national mourning after deadly attacks on 2 villages

Niger's Interior Minister Alkache Alhada on Monday declared three days of nationwide mourning after terrorists attacked two villages in the west of the country killing about 100 people.

ANI | Niamey | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST
Niger announces 3-day national mourning after deadly attacks on 2 villages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Niamey [Niger], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Niger's Interior Minister Alkache Alhada on Monday declared three days of nationwide mourning after terrorists attacked two villages in the west of the country killing about 100 people. "It was decided [to declare] a three-day national mourning, as well as to strengthen security in the area and provide support to the population," Alhada said on air the France 24 broadcaster.

On Saturday, armed groups attacked the villages of Tchamo-Bangou and Zaroumdareye in the region of Tillaberi near Niger's border with Mali. The next day, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 civilians were killed and more than 70 others were injured. The Saturday attacks took place on the day when preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election were announced. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021