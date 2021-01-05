Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-safe election to cost Aussie taxpayers additional 22.9 million USD, says electoral commission

Australia's next federal election is likely to cost the country about an additional 30 million Australian dollars (USD 22.9 million) due to COVID-19 measures.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:01 IST
COVID-safe election to cost Aussie taxpayers additional 22.9 million USD, says electoral commission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's next federal election is likely to cost the country about an additional 30 million Australian dollars (USD 22.9 million) due to COVID-19 measures. In a submission to a Senate budget hearing, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said that the next election would cost taxpayers at least 400 million Australian dollars (USD 306.7 million), up from 372 million Australian dollars (USD 285.3 million) in 2019, as a result of an expected increase in postal ballots and the hiring of COVID-19 wardens, according to The Australian on Tuesday.

"Many of the direct cost drivers for a COVID-safe election relate to personal protective equipment, additional security staff for social distancing and hygiene materials," it said. "Due to the long lead times and storage of many of the sanitizer products, it is unlikely there would be significant reductions in cost as most will be required for readiness for a 2021 event, even if the election does not ... occur until 2022."

The current three-year term of Parliament is set to end in 2022 but The Australian has reported that Members of Parliament (MPs) prepare for Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison to call an early election between August and November this year with a break in the parliamentary sitting calendar and "the government's strong position in the polls." The AEC said that the status of the vaccine rollout would have a significant effect on the cost of the election.

"A post-vaccine electoral event may see a reduction in staff costs (compared to a pre-vaccine event) due to the resourcing requirements to manage hygiene and physical distancing," it said. However, the government is not expecting the vaccine program to be completed until October under a best-case scenario.

On Tuesday, Morrison told local radio station 3AW that there was a lot of work to do over the course of the next 12 months and "an election isn't a due till 2022." "The election is not due until 2022, so I've got enough to do in 2021 and so does the rest of the country," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021