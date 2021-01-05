Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Mike Pence 'comes through for us'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he hoped Vice President Mike Pence "comes through for us" as he discussed efforts to overturn the presidential election results, hinting at Pence's role overseeing the certification of the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday, The Hill reported. "I hope that Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. He's a great guy," The Hill quoted Trump as saying at a rally in Dalton, Georgia.

Speaking at the rally Trump said, "Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much," adding "Nah, Mike is a great guy. He's a wonderful man and a smart man and a man that I like a lot." Trump did not articulate what he wants Pence to do. The President's remarks came during a prolonged commentary on the election, in which he insisted that he won "in a landslide" and claimed the election was "rigged" against him, The Hill reported.

"But he's going to have a lot to say about it and you know one thing with him, you're going to get straight shots. He's going to call it straight," Trump said. Trump has claimed repeatedly that there was coordinated electoral fraud since Biden was projected the winner of the White House race. His campaign and other Republicans have failed to produce evidence to back up his claims, however, and most of their lawsuits have been rejected, The Hill reported.

The Senate run-offs took place on January 5, where Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face-off against Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Republicans fear that Trump's repeated allegations regarding the presidential election threaten to affect the party's turnout, yet Georgia Republican Party (GOP) strategists acknowledge that his presence is important to generate enthusiasm to get his base to the polls, according to The Hill.

If Republicans win one or both seats, they will maintain the Senate majority. The victory of Democrats in both Senate races will give them control over the Senate and provide a much bigger advantage to the incoming Biden administration in setting an agenda. (ANI)