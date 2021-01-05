Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alexander Ellis appointed as British High Commissioner to India

Alexander Ellis has been appointed as British High Commissioner to India in succession to Philip Barton and will resume the key role later this month, according to an official statement issued by the United Kingdom government.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:20 IST
Alexander Ellis appointed as British High Commissioner to India
Alexander Ellis (Photo credit: UK Government). Image Credit: ANI

Alexander Ellis has been appointed as British High Commissioner to India in succession to Philip Barton and will resume the key role later this month, according to an official statement issued by the United Kingdom government. Ellis started as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on diplomacy, development, and defence in January 2020. Prior to that, he was Director-General in the Department for Exiting the EU for three years.

Following the announcement, Ellis took to Twitter to share his excitement over coming to India after 35 years. "VERY excited to be going to India, with my wife and son, as British High Commissioner. Great job, great country, huge opportunities for collaboration. Change of British High Commissioner to India," his tweet read.

He further said, "Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago. Much to learn about what has and hasn't changed. I'm hoping there are still Mango lassis." Sharing his plans during his tenure in India, Ellis said that he will support and celebrate the flow of talent between our two countries as the contribution of the Indian community to the UK is immense.

"@UKinIndia and @HCI_London building work on C19, climate change, defence and security and growth - to the benefit of both countries, and the world," he said in another tweet. He also said that he will be looking forward to seeing the England Cricket Tour and meet Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli.

"Delighted to be posted to a superpower. Looking forward to seeing @englandcricket tour and the incomparable @imVKohli," he said. In one of the tweets, he wrote in Hindi to share his commitment to the language. He said that he will take help whenever needed to understand the "difficult but beautiful language". (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to invest in biotech ReiThera to support COVID-19 vaccine development

Italy will invest in local biotech company ReiThera to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Tuesday after the government called results of a Phase 1 trial encouraging. ReiThera is developing the vaccine...

SC asks Punjab govt to place chargesheet filed against former Punjab DGP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to place before it the chargesheet filed against former Punjab Director General of Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Junior Engineer B...

Ireland to consider COVID-19 restrictions on manufacturing, construction

Irish government ministers are to consider COVID-19 restrictions on both the manufacturing and construction sectors and a possible closure of schools until at least the end of January at a meeting today, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for tepid open with focus on Georgia elections

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgias Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. While a blue sweep of Congress could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021