Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK pledges USD 6.2 billion in grants to businesses after announcing COVID-19 lockdown

The United Kingdom's Treasury announced on Tuesday earmarking 4.6 billion pounds (USD 6.2 billion) in grants for businesses to cushion the blow from the new lockdown.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:40 IST
UK pledges USD 6.2 billion in grants to businesses after announcing COVID-19 lockdown
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom's Treasury announced on Tuesday earmarking 4.6 billion pounds (USD 6.2 billion) in grants for businesses to cushion the blow from the new lockdown. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson locked down England due to the surge in COVID-19 cases that was caused by the virus' mutation. Scotland also declared a temporary lockdown, while Wales and Northern Ireland are under the highest level of restrictions, practically equivalent to a lockdown.

"This follows the Prime Minister's announcement last night that these businesses will be closed until at least February half-term in order to help control the virus, and, together with the wide range of existing support, provides them with certainty through the Spring period," the Treasury said in a press release. Grants up to 9,000 pounds will be available to retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses in all parts of the country that will have to shut down during the lockdown -- according to the press release, they count at least 600,000, which anchors the financial support package at 4 billion pounds.

A separate fund of 594 million pounds was earmarked for all other affected businesses and an additional 1.1 billion discretionary grant funding for local authorities to be invested in local support grants of up to 3,000 pounds per month, according to the press release. "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead - and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen," UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying.

While the press release names mid-February as the tentative time the lockdown would be lifted, UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove said earlier on Tuesday that the restrictions would stay in place at least until March. This is the third lockdown for England. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

US STOCKS: As Georgia runoffs get underway Wall Street drifts higher

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Tuesday as investors took advantage of previous sessions slump, while waiting for the outcome of battleground Georgias Senate runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.The...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...

Asia Society urges Biden to expand scope of relationship with India

The incoming Biden administration has a real window to nurture a natural partnership with India, the Asia Society has said, urging the President-elect to expand the scope of the bilateral relationship to elevate health, digital, and climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021