DPRK top leader reviews work as 8th Party Congress opens

Kim Jong-un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), delivered a report on the work of the seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the first day of the Eighth Party Congress on Tuesday, said official media on Wednesday.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:48 IST
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Image Credit: ANI

Pyongyang [North Korea], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Kim Jong-un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), delivered a report on the work of the seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the first day of the Eighth Party Congress on Tuesday, said official media on Wednesday. In the report, Kim examined the mistakes, as well as the subjective and objective factors in them, made in the efforts to implement the five-year strategy for national economic development, said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Underlining the need to start working to further develop the overall economy under a new five-year plan, Kim analyzed the present situation of key industrial sectors and set forth the tasks for future development. Kim will suggest, through the congress, the key line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies for the advance of socialist construction and other important issues arising in accomplishing the cause of national reunification, promoting external relations, and strengthening the work of the party, according to the KCNA.

The eighth Party Congress, which may run for several days, is the second one under Kim. The Seventh Party Congress was convened in May 2016. All eyes are on what will be announced during the congress as the country is expected to unveil its new five-year economic development plan and announce its new policies on the United States and South Korea amid stalled denuclearization talks and frozen inter-Korean relations. (ANI/Xinhua)

