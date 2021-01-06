Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian health minister announces earlier start for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Wednesday that the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout will begin weeks earlier than previously planned.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:43 IST
Australian health minister announces earlier start for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Wednesday that the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout will begin weeks earlier than previously planned. Hunt said the country's first COVID-19 vaccines will now be administered in early March rather than at the end of the month.

Under the planned rollout the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, of which Australia has secured ten million doses, will be administered first in Australia, with priority access given to frontline workers and the elderly. "We will continue to review the medical advice," he told News Corp Australia.

"In the same way that advice has allowed us to bring forward the time from the first half of the year to late March and now early March we will be guided by the medical advice." The vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which the government has acquired 53.8 million doses, will be available in Australia by the end of March after Britain began administering it on Monday.

The government is expecting every Australian who wants the vaccine to have received it by October this year. As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 28,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the numbers of locally and overseas acquired cases in the last 24 hours were seven and ten respectively, according to the latest figures updated on Tuesday evening from the Department of Health.

The department also said that the number of locally acquired cases in the last seven days was 78.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police say 53 arrested in operation involving 1,000 national security officers

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled citys opposition camp.Li Kwai-wah, senior ...

SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages....

FACTBOX-Vaccine dosing intervals: What countries are doing around the world

As the world races to contain rising COVID-19 infections fuelled by new coronavirus variants, some countries are seeking to counter low vaccine supplies with dosing patterns or volumes that stray from how the shots were tested in clinical t...

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was already accomplished in January last year before third seasons premiere in April. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021