Argentina reports 13,790 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina registered 13,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the national count to 1,662,730, the health ministry said.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:50 IST
Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 13,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the national count to 1,662,730, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 151 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,785.

Argentina will step up measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during the austral summer vacation season, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matias Lammens, said Tuesday. The government will "reinforce its presence" and apply "specific restrictions for specific situations," because relying on individual responsibility was not enough, the minister said in a televised broadcast.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

